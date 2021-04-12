Windy Tuesday, showers Wednesday
An area of low pressure will develop over Oregon and and the Great Basin. For Tuesday, look for highs into the 50's with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued a wind Advisory for Tuesday, including areas of the southern Snake River Plain, Arco Desert and the Magic Valley.
Look for scattered rain and snow showers for Wednesday, with more wind. Highs for Wednesday will only reach into the lower 50's. There will be a few leftover showers for Thursday with more wind.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert and INL including
Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon,
Burley area and Oakley.
- WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 3 AM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Crosswinds on north-south routes will create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
