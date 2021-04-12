Windy Tuesday, showers Wednesday

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure will develop over Oregon and and the Great Basin. For Tuesday, look for highs into the 50's with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued a wind Advisory for Tuesday, including areas of the southern Snake River Plain, Arco Desert and the Magic Valley.

Look for scattered rain and snow showers for Wednesday, with more wind. Highs for Wednesday will only reach into the lower 50's. There will be a few leftover showers for Thursday with more wind.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY…

Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon, Burley area and Oakley. WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 3 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Crosswinds on north-south routes will create difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with

trailers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.