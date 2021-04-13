Chance of snow and rain for Wednesday

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure is moving through northern Nevada and Utah for Wednesday. Look for scattered rain and snow showers over the next couple of days. For Wednesday, we'll see high temperatures into the lower 50's, with gusty winds into the 15-30 MPH range. Scattered snow Wednesday morning, with rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be back into the mid to lower 30's. Thursday will keep mostly cloudy skies in the outlook, with highs into the upper 40's. Some isolated showers will still be in the forecast for Thursday. A few mountain showers are in the forecast for Friday, with nicer weather working back into the region this weekend.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON MDT WEDNESDAY…