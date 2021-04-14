Chance of rain and snow Thursday
A storm is passing through northern Utah, with scattered rain/snow showers moving in from the southeast.
Overnight: Chance of snow and rain showers with lows around 30°. North northeast winds at 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs into the upper 40's, with NE winds 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20-30 MPH.
Friday: A slight chance of rain with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs near into the mid 50's, North northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.
