A few showers Thursday night into Friday

Local Forecast

We'll still have a few leftover showers for Thursday evening into Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows back to the upper 20's to the lower 30's. North northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

For Friday, a mostly cloudy start to the day with highs into the lower 50's. Gradual clearing throughout the day, with wind gusts at 15-25 MPH. We'll have a slight chance of showers through the morning and mid-day.

Sunnier and warmer this weekend, with highs close to 60°.

Another chance of wet weather arriving Monday.