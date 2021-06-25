Scattered Thunderstorms Friday evening, Hot temps on the way for next week

Local Forecast

Tonight, chance of thunderstorms with lows into the lower 50's. Gutsy winds thanks to the passing thunderstorms.

Saturday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs into the mid 80's. North winds 10 to 20 MPH, gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Sunday, Sunny with a high into the upper 80's. North northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH, gusts as high as 20 MPH.

Monday, Sunny with highs into the lower 90's.

Tuesday, highs into the mid 90's with sunny skies.

Wednesday, highs into the upper 90's to low 100's.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING:

temperatures in lower elevations to climb into the 100s, and mid to upper 90s in higher elevations. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common in many areas. Daily record highs and monthly records for June may be broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend. WHERE…A great portion of Southeast Idaho including Mud Lake,

INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Blackfoot, Shelley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While the forecast daily highs may

fluctuate slightly before the heat settles in, confidence

remains very high in a long-duration unseasonal heat event.

Very hot daytime high temperatures will combine with extremely

warm overnight lows to exacerbate heat stress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.