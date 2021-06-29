Heat with a few thunderstorms
Highs are expected to be well into the 90's with a slight risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Overnight: Mostly clear with lows into the upper 50's to lower 60's.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain.
Thursday through Saturday: Hot with highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 93 to 100 in valley locations
each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. The
heat may last through the 4th of July weekend or longer.
- WHERE…The Central Mountains, Wood River Valley, Arco Desert,
Snake Plain, Raft River region, and southern highlands,
including but not limited to Stanley, Sun Valley, Hailey,
Challis, Mackay, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National
Laboratory, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Fort Hall,
Chubbuck, Pocatello, American Falls, McCammon, Malad, Preston,
Lava Hot Springs, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
- WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT Thursday evening.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
heat, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat
stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause heat
illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or
recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly,
children, pregnant, and those with health issues.
