Heat with a few thunderstorms

Local Forecast

Highs are expected to be well into the 90's with a slight risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Overnight: Mostly clear with lows into the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday through Saturday: Hot with highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY: