today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:16 PM

Chance of thunderstorms this weekend, staying HOT

Hot temps well into the 90's for the Snake River Plain, with some monsoonal moisture sticking around, delivering a few thunderstorms.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 90's. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Highs into the mid to upper 90's.

Monday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT
SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…Afternoon of 93 to 100 in valley locations each
    afternoon, with overnight lows only dropping into the low to mid
    60s.
  • WHERE…Southern Snake Plain, Southern Highlands, Albion and
    Marsh Highlands to include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
    Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Rockland, Downey, McCammon, Lava Hot
    Springs, Malad, Thatcher and Preston.
  • WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
    heat, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat
    stress for humans and pets over time and cause heat illnesses
    to occur, particularly among those working or recreating
    outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly, children,
    pregnant, and those with health issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

