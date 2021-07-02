Chance of thunderstorms this weekend, staying HOT

Local Forecast

Hot temps well into the 90's for the Snake River Plain, with some monsoonal moisture sticking around, delivering a few thunderstorms.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 90's. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Highs into the mid to upper 90's.

Monday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT

SUNDAY…

Marsh Highlands to include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Rockland, Downey, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Thatcher and Preston. WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the

heat, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat

stress for humans and pets over time and cause heat illnesses

to occur, particularly among those working or recreating

outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly, children,

pregnant, and those with health issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.