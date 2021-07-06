More Heat, Fire Dangers

Local Forecast

Fire Weather Watch for much of our area, with chances of PM storms/lightning, especially Wednesday, with 40-50mph winds with storms possible. Also, Heat Advisory for a good portion of the valley, from the sight to Preston, including Blackfoot, Pocatello areas. Temperatures headed toward 100 tomorrow after peaking in the mid 90's today. Lows with continued clear conditions mostly will hold some of that heat, in the low to mid 60's. Dry and sunny, be heat aware and practice fire safety, please.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather