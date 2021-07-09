Increasing temperatures this weekend

Local Forecast

Winds will relax into Saturday, with highs well into the 90's. More smoke will drift in from fires burning in north Idaho, Montana and Oregon. Highs will look to reach close to 100° by Sunday afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high into the lower 90's

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a highs close to 100° for the Snake River Plain.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MONDAY:

WHAT…Hot conditions with highs from 95 to 102 degrees.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

WHEN…From noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Monday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.