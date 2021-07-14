Cooler with Smoke and Haze

Local Forecast

Hot and dry conditions through the region with only a slight chance of a mountain area storm 20%, make the incoming smoke combined with some wind tomorrow, our weather story. Air quality issues for those that are sensitive makes the haze and patchy smoke a concern. We'll see a cooler day today with highs in the upper 80's (88) for the central Snake River Plain, 92 for Pocatello/Salmon areas, and mid 80's for Jackson/Driggs. Red flag warning for fire danger west of here and 99 in Boise today. Be fire safe and heat aware, even with cooler conditions. Also, looking at the sun through the haze/smoke can be hazardous to your eyes. Download our app today - KIFI weather.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957 @jeffroper online