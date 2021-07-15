Temps into the 90’s with some thunderstorms and gusty winds

Local Forecast

Our weather pattern almost repeats itself for Friday. A weak wave along the Jetstream will usher in some wind along with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High pressure continues to build in from the south this weekend, with very hot temps expected by Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, chance of thunderstorms, slowly clearing overnight with lows close to 60°. South wind 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Friday, smoke and haze with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs into the lower to mid 90's, Winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts around 20-30 MPH.

Saturday, Sunny and smoke with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 90's, winds around 10-20 MPH.

Sunday and Monday, Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100°.