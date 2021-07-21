Smoke with thunderstorms for Thursday

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms for Wednesday night and again for Thursday.

Overnight: A chance of thunderstorms with lows into the 60's, along with some gusty winds.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 90's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-20 MPH, with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Friday: Sunny with smoke and haze, highs into the lower to mid 90's. Winds 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny with smoke and haze with highs into the lower to mid 90's.