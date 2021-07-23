Skip to Content
A smoke filled sky, temps into the 90’s

Overnight: Areas of smoke with lows around 60°, SW winds 15-25 MPH, with a thunderstorm risk for southeast Idaho and southwestern Wyoming.

Saturday: Smoke and haze with highs into the lower 90's.

Sunday: Sunny with smoke and haze, highs into the lower 90's.

Monday: Hot with highs into the upper 90's with more smoke and haze.

WYOMING AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM SATURDAY:

The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.

  • WHAT…Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
  • WHERE…Western and Southern Wyoming, including the central basins.
  • WHEN…1 PM Today through 1 PM Saturday.
