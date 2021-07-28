Isolated to Scattered Showers and thunderstorms

Local Forecast

​​​Tonight, look for a chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds. Lows into the mid 60's, winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts around 30 MPH.

Thursday, chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs into the lower 90's for the Snake River Plain.

Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a high into the upper 80's.

More wet weather arriving from the south for this weekend. For Saturday and Sunday, look for rain showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to lower 80's.