Highs around 90° for Friday, with thunderstorm risk

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms this evening and through tonight into Friday. We'll also have gusty winds from these passing thunderstorms at 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 35 MPH. For Friday, more scattered thunderstorms with some storm clouds in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with highs into the lower 90's.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies over this weekend with a shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs for this weekend will be cooler, into the 80's for the Snake River Plain. We'll carry some of this moisture into Monday, with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's.

A drier and warmer southwest flow arrives for next week, leading to increased high temps well into the 90's.