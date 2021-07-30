Skip to Content
Scattered thunderstorms, flash flooding possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for Friday evening with some slow moving storms leading to a possible flash flood.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

  • Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern Idaho and southeast
    Idaho, including the following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole
    Mountains. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range,
    Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
    Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region and Southern
    Hills/Albion Mountains.
  • Through Monday evening.
  • Slow moving thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rain, possibly
    resulting in flash flooding and debris flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Michael Coats

