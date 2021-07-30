Scattered thunderstorms, flash flooding possible

Local Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for Friday evening with some slow moving storms leading to a possible flash flood.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern Idaho and southeast

Idaho, including the following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole

Mountains. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range,

Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida

Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region and Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains.

Idaho, including the following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains. Through Monday evening.

Slow moving thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rain, possibly

resulting in flash flooding and debris flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.