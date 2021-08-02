Cool with Scattered Storms

Local Forecast

We've still got a lot of moisture over us and the risk of storms for the day continues, with a flash flood watch in effect for today and tonight for mountain areas, eastern highlands, western Wyoming, and lower Magic Valley areas. Heavy rain is possible with thunderstorms with dangerous lightning. Fast moving storms can occur at any time, so be weather aware and download the KIFI weather app from your app store.

Highs will approach 80-82, around 79 through the Snake River Plain.