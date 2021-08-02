Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 8:42 AM
Published 8:26 AM

Cool with Scattered Storms

We've still got a lot of moisture over us and the risk of storms for the day continues, with a flash flood watch in effect for today and tonight for mountain areas, eastern highlands, western Wyoming, and lower Magic Valley areas. Heavy rain is possible with thunderstorms with dangerous lightning. Fast moving storms can occur at any time, so be weather aware and download the KIFI weather app from your app store.

Highs will approach 80-82, around 79 through the Snake River Plain.

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content