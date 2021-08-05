Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday evening into Friday

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure will slide in from the west coast tonight and Friday. We'll see highs fall into the 70's and lower 80's for Friday with the passage of a cold front.

Tonight, chance of rain and thunderstorms

Friday, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high near 75° with NW winds 10-20 Gusts around 30 MPH.

Saturday, sunny with winds into the 10-20 MPH range, highs into the lower to mid 80's.