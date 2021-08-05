Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:01 PM
Published 5:04 PM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday evening into Friday

852021
KIFI weather 8 5 2021

An area of low pressure will slide in from the west coast tonight and Friday. We'll see highs fall into the 70's and lower 80's for Friday with the passage of a cold front.

Tonight, chance of rain and thunderstorms

Friday, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high near 75° with NW winds 10-20 Gusts around 30 MPH.

Saturday, sunny with winds into the 10-20 MPH range, highs into the lower to mid 80's.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content