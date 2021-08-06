Skip to Content
Smoke and haze with warmer temps Saturday

We're slowly losing the wet weather late Friday into this weekend, with drier and warmer weather for Saturday. We'll continue to see smoke and haze from the regional wildfires. A cold front slides in for Sunday, with gusty winds and slightly cooler temps for Monday.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around into the lower 50's.

Saturday: Smoke with partly sunny skies. Highs into the lower to mid 80's, with winds around 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny and windy with highs into the upper 80's, more smoke and haze.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 70's. A slight chance of showers in Central Idaho.

