Dog Days Cool Down

Local Forecast

...AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY... Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. The air quality has become unhealthy in Bonneville, Teton, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark, Butte, Lemhi and Custer Counties. This statement will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely