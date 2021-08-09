Dog Days Cool Down

Local Forecast
...AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN
ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY...
Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, BURNING
RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. The air quality has become unhealthy
in Bonneville, Teton, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark, Butte,
Lemhi and Custer Counties. This statement will remain in effect
until air quality has significantly improved.
Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or
smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous
outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other
respiratory ailments are likely
