Smoke filled skies, cooler weather with t-storms on the way

Local Forecast

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight, more scattered showers as our ridge of high pressure to the south is beginning to break down. We'll see a cold front Tuesday night, dropping cooler temps for Wednesday with more wind and scattered showers. Smoke will continue to be an issue tonight and Tuesday, as winds will drive in more smoke from the regional wildfires.

Overnight: Areas of smoke with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds 10-25 MPH, with lows around the upper 50's.

Tuesday: Areas of smoke with increasing clouds. Highs near 90° for the Snake River Plain, gusty winds and scattered thundershowers.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and gusty winds. Highs into the lower 70's.

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT:

Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality remains unhealthy for

sensitive groups