today at 8:51 AM
Published 8:35 AM

Air Quality issues and warm

Smoke remains in the forecast with warm conditions today. An approaching cold front will give us some brief relief with some fast showers and scattered storms for the next few days. Winds will ramp up today SW 20-30mph, and we'll see showers begin, 30% chance. Clouds, cooler air will take us into the 70's and upper 60's for some relief from warmer temperatures. Air Quality can be an issue for those sensitive to particles and stale air, so be heat and air aware by staying indoors and creating a good environment for young and old alike, and pets.

Highs today will be 88-91 with winds at 20mph and less than comfortable air quality. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Lower Snake Plain into American Falls Reservoir territory.



Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

