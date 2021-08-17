Cooler temps, scattered showers

Local Forecast

We move some of this smoke tonight with a cold front slowly moving through. We'll see scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds tonight. The scattered showers will continue into Wednesday morning. Another system arrives this Saturday, with more scattered showers.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low's into the lower 50's, winds 10-25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and highs into the lower 60's.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers with highs into the mid 60's to the lower 70's.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs into the mid 70's.