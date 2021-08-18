Showers and Smoke Today

Local Forecast

A continuous track of showers and some thunderstorms over eastern Idaho and a heavier presence of smoke continues. With almost constant showers over the area, some local flooding is possible, and dangerous lightning continues with chance of scattered storms through tomorrow. Highs only in the mid 60's. Winds will shift NE 5-15 with gusts to 25 this afternoon. Air quality remains unhealthy for those sensitive.

This system will push eastward into Friday and give us relief from precipitation, but another round of showers/storms is on the board for Saturday and Saturday afternoon. Cloud coverage may prevent some storms from developing, but there may be good amounts of rain to the south and east of I-15.

Lows will be in the 50's and upper 40's for mountain communities. Friday's highs rebound to the low 70's and will remain between 72-74 degrees for the weekend. Jackson can expect cooler and stormy conditions with a high of 57 tomorrow.