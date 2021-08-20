Scattered showers with smoke

Local Forecast

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms for Friday evening with partly cloudy skies. Lows overnight into the upper 40's. Saturday, another area of low pressure works into the region from the northwest. We'll also see smoke moving in ahead of this system, out of the southwest. We'll look for a mixture of smoke and rain showers, with some afternoon thunderstorm activity. Daytime highs for Saturday will reach into the lower 70's. Drier weather is expected for Sunday with some breezy winds and more smoke. With more sunshine, we're expected to see highs into the mid 70's to lower 80's for Sunday and Monday.