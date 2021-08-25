More smoke for Thursday, winds on Friday

Local Forecast

With a southwest flow we'll look for more smoke and haze to hang over the region, with even more smoke arriving for Thursday. For Thursday, expect highs into the upper 70's to the lower 80's. Winds around 5-10 MPH with partly to mostly cloudy skies. For Friday, areas of smoke and haze with gusty winds, with wind speeds 15-25 MPH. Highs for Friday will reach into the mid 70's. We'll have a slight chance of thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday, mostly into our local mountains. Highs for Saturday will be cooler, into the lower 70's for the Snake River Plain. AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT:

Due to elevated pollutant levels, the air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups for Bannock, Bingham, and Power Counties including the cities of Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, and American Falls. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is appreciated. Another statement will be issued around 10 AM MDT Thursday.