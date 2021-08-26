Winds pick up for for Friday, slightly lower temperatures

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure is moving through north Idaho and Montana. This low will usher in winds and slightly cooler temps for Friday. Temps will also look to stay below average for Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Areas of smoke with lows into the upper 40's. SW winds 10-15 MPH, with gusts 20-30 MPH.

FRIDAY: Areas of smoke with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the mid 70's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 15-25 MPH, with gusts up to 35 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid 70's.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 80°