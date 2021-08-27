Temps below average for Saturday, warmer Sunday with smoke

Local Forecast

A few thunderstorms this evening near Island Park, Yellowstone NP and the Wyoming state line. As an area of low pressure exits the region, we'll see temperatures tonight dipping into the 40's and some gusty winds. For Saturday, we'll keep the slightly cooler flow in from the northwest, with daytime highs into the lower to mid 70's. Lighter winds are expected this weekend, with fairly quiet weather expected. On Sunday, we'll start to pull in a southwest flow, warming us back into the lower to mid 80's, along with smoke and haze. Even warming temperatures for Monday, before another system drops in from the north on Tuesday, with gusty winds.