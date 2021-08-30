Hazy Windy and Warm Today and Tomorrow

Local Forecast

Dry, mostly sunny with widespread haze and warm today. More smoke coverage this afternoon and tonight with gusty winds from a southwesterly flow 15-20+mph. Red Flag Warning in effect for the Sun Valley and Snake River Plain through tonight.

Highs in the upper 80's. Low 80's for mountain communities.

We'll keep this weather pattern through tomorrow after lows around 50 tonight for the Snake River Plain and highs Tuesday, slightly cooler and mid 80's.

We can expect some southern moisture to work its way toward us mid-week with chances of isolated showers/storms and cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 70's with lows in the upper 40's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

