Local Forecast

A system will be working in from the northwest. Look for breezy conditions and more smoke drifting through the region. A thunderstorm threat arrives with some southern moisture, later this week.

TONIGHT: Smoke and haze with lows into the lower 50's, with winds 15-25 MPH.

TUESDAY: Areas of smoke and haze with highs into the mid 80's. Breezy, with winds 15-35 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, highs into the upper 70's.