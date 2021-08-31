Slightly cooler temps with more smoke

Local Forecast

A system to the north is driving in winds for Tuesday evening, with slightly cooler temps for Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Lows into the lower 50's, with areas of smoke. South winds 10-25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with smoke, highs into the upper 70's with winds 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. A slight chance of thunderstorms for our local mountains and SE Idaho.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with smoke, a slight chance of thunderstorms in SE Idaho and Wyoming. highs into the upper 70's with winds 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Highs into the mid 70's with mostly sunny skies.