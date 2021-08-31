Smoky/Hazy and Windy and Warm

Local Forecast

Not a great day to be outdoors for the region. Southwestern winds pull more smoke in from fires to the west and then with low humidity and gusts 20+mph we add a red flag warning for central snake plain and sun valley areas. Highs will be around 85 from Pocatello to Salmon. Lower 80's near Jackson and Pinedale. Upper 70's for Mackay, Arco, Island Park. A front drapes across us into tomorrow and lowers temperatures for all of us into the upper 70's with limited shower opportunities, except for Jackson. Winds continue with some haze and smoke with lows around 50.