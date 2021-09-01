Labor Day Weekend is looking good
Widespread haze with sunshine and winds NNW 5-15 with gusts beyond 20mph today.
Air quality may be of concern for those sensitive.
Highs for most around 79, Pocatello will see 80. Mid-to-upper 70's in the mountains.
Clear tonight with some haze around and mid to lower 40's with S winds, gusting to 20+mph.
Thursday begins with morning haze, as temperatures begin to drop to mid-to-upper 70's for highs. Winds SW 10-15, gusting to 20+mph in the latter part of the day.
Partly cloudy and cool Thursday night and 45 with light S winds.
Labor Day Weekend:
Friday - Sunny 74 SSW 6-10mph
Friday night - Clear & 42
Saturday - Sunny 79 / 44 in the evening
Sunday - Sunny 83 / 48 at night
Labor Day - Sunny and warm 84
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather @jeffroper 208-534-9957
