Labor Day Weekend is looking good

Local Forecast

Widespread haze with sunshine and winds NNW 5-15 with gusts beyond 20mph today.

Air quality may be of concern for those sensitive.

Highs for most around 79, Pocatello will see 80. Mid-to-upper 70's in the mountains.

Clear tonight with some haze around and mid to lower 40's with S winds, gusting to 20+mph.

Thursday begins with morning haze, as temperatures begin to drop to mid-to-upper 70's for highs. Winds SW 10-15, gusting to 20+mph in the latter part of the day.

Partly cloudy and cool Thursday night and 45 with light S winds.

Labor Day Weekend:

Friday - Sunny 74 SSW 6-10mph

Friday night - Clear & 42

Saturday - Sunny 79 / 44 in the evening

Sunday - Sunny 83 / 48 at night

Labor Day - Sunny and warm 84

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather @jeffroper 208-534-9957

