Slightly cooler for Friday, with more smoke and haze

Local Forecast

Fairly quiet weather for tonight and Friday with cooler temps for Friday. High pressure over the weekend, will warm us back up into the 80's. Smoke will still be an issue for Friday, with some of the smoke thinning out on Saturday and Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Lows into the mid 40's with smoke and haze

FRIDAY: Smoke and haze with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the lower 70's with winds around 10 MPH

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's.

SUNDAY: Sunny with smoke, highs into the upper 40's.

MONDAY: Highs into the mid 80's with smoke.