Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Local Forecast

Winds will be brisk at times SW 10-15 (20+G) as another trough moves through the area to start Friday and give us some fall like temperatures. Sunny conditions with areas of smoke will be with us through Labor Day Monday as temperatures drop today to the lower 70's. Then high pressure takes over and we stay with the dry weather into next week. Highs will rebound Saturday back into the low to mid 80's and upper 80's for some on Sunday. Lows in the 40's and 50's. Mountain communities will see low 70's and a little remaining chance of a shower in to Jackson with lows in the 30's.

Labor Day: Areas of smoke, sunny, dry, and warmer. Highs: 85-89

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather