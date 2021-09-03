Sunny, hazy with warming temps into the weekend

Local Forecast

High pressure to our south will start to warm us back up into the 80's, by this Sunday and Monday. A system to the north, will drive in gusty winds for Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Widespread haze and smoke with lows into the lower 40's. Light winds around 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny with areas of smoke and haze. Highs into the upper 70's with winds around 10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high into the lower 80's. Winds Southwest 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts around 25 MPH.