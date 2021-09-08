Hot, hazy and windy for Thursday

Local Forecast

We're holding onto the heat for another day, with highs into the 90's. We'll also see the winds pick for for Thursday after we slowly lose our high pressure and welcome in some un-settled weather for Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Areas of smoke with lows into the lower 50's.

THURSDAY: Smoke with partly cloudy skies with highs into the lower 90's. SW winds 10-20 MPH, with a few isolated thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy with highs into the mid 80's. Gusty winds in the 10-25 MPH range.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds and highs into the mid 70's