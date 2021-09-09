Skip to Content
Hot, hazy, and windy today

The smoke is widespread and will cover the area into the afternoon. High pressure remains dominant for us and keeps abundant sunshine coming taking highs into the record-breaking low to mid 90's. Mid-to-upper 80's for mountains. Breezes will pick up SW 10-15 for another smokin' hot day. A cold front brings relief from the heat with slight shower/storm chances late Thursday and into Friday. Highs drop 10 degrees to low 80's and then, woosh, SW 10-20, cooler air and 70's for the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

