Hot, hazy, and windy today
The smoke is widespread and will cover the area into the afternoon. High pressure remains dominant for us and keeps abundant sunshine coming taking highs into the record-breaking low to mid 90's. Mid-to-upper 80's for mountains. Breezes will pick up SW 10-15 for another smokin' hot day. A cold front brings relief from the heat with slight shower/storm chances late Thursday and into Friday. Highs drop 10 degrees to low 80's and then, woosh, SW 10-20, cooler air and 70's for the weekend.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather
