Scattered Thunderstorms moving in for Friday

Local Forecast

Winds are increasing and the threats for thunderstorms will pick up for Friday, as a system from the northwest arrives. We'll keep it hazy tonight with smoke settling into Snake River Plain. Overnight lows will be back into the mid 50's, with light winds. For Friday, we'll increase the cloud cover with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds throughout the day with a partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs for Friday will reach into the mid 80's; winds around 15-35 MPH. Saturday, this system clears fairly quickly with mostly sunny skies. We'll only see a slight chance of thunderstorms for Saturday with more wind. Temperatures for Saturday will only reach into the mid to upper 70's.