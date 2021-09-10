Scattered thunderstorms and Showers Friday night and Saturday

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure with a cold front is moving through the region. We'll see scattered thunderstorms tonight and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Smoke will drift back in for this weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms with lows into the mid 50's. SW winds 15-35 MPH.

SATURDAY: Smoke with areas of thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 70's with winds 15-35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and windy with highs into the upper 70's.