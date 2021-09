Local Forecast

Sunny and dry with SW winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 20+. High pressure is over the region and that means consistent happy sunny weather for about 5 days this week. We'll keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70's with a peak on Wednesday about 78-80 degrees. We get a break from smoke coverage with some break for sunshine. Mountain storms are forecast for the weekend, with some cooler air. Enjoy the September temperatures and sun.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather