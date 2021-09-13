Sunny and fairly quiet for Tuesday, windy for Wednesday

Local Forecast

Tonight, look for a few isolated thunderstorms with lows back into the 30's to 40's. Tuesday will be nice and quiet with highs into the mid to lower 70's. We'll also see light winds for Tuesday, with some smoke from Central Idaho settling in. . A cold front slides through Montana on Wednesday, leading to some gusty winds locally. Temperatures will rise slightly Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the cold front. It will stay dry and breezy for the mid-week, with slightly cooler temps for Thursday, behind the cold front. Out next chance at rain , will arrive over the weekend, with a northwest system.