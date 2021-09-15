Winds with slightly cooler temps for Thursday

Local Forecast

A cold front to the north and high pressure to the east, will usher in slightly cooler temps for Thursday. We'll also see winds for the next couple of days. Another system moves through the region from the northwest this weekend, with more wind and scattered showers late Sunday and into Monday.

Tonight: clear and breezy with winds into the 15-35 MPH. Areas of smoke and haze.

Thursday: Sunny with highs into the mid 70's with 15-30 MPH winds. Areas of smoke and haze.

Friday, mostly sunny and windy with highs into the upper 70's.