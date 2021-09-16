Frosty and windy tonight, slightly warmer for Friday

Local Forecast

Windy weather as one front leaves the region, with another cold front arriving this weekend.

Tonight: Staying breezy with lows around 40° for Idaho Falls, we'll see the mid to lower 30's tonight for Rexburg and the upper valley.

Friday: Sunny and windy with highs into the upper 70's. Winds 15-35 MPH.

Saturday: Windy with building cloud cover. Chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds throughout the day. High temps into the lower 80's.

Sunday: A chance of showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid to lower 70's.

Monday: Chance of shower with highs into 50's. Chance of mountain snow showers.