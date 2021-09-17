Cold Front Chill Down on Monday

Local Forecast

With Fall approaching next week, it will feel much cooler as the days get shorter. Some blustery winds will accompany sunny conditions today and tomorrow. Gusts from the SW 15-20+ and some cloudiness building into Sunday.

Cold front by Sunday morning into central mountains and by lunch for Snake River Plain will bring showers/storms/wintry mix for higher elevations/Jackson Hole continuing into Monday.

Highs from around 80 today/tomorrow, then maybe low 70's on Sunday and then only low-to-mid 50's with chilly rains Monday. Rebounding to the 70's mid week. Welcome to fall, find your coat. Lows will approach freezing into the Snake River Plain by Tuesday morning.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

