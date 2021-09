Local Forecast

Brisk cold front pushes chilly rain through Sunday and lodges some cold air on Idaho for this morning and today. Frost Advisory is in effect for the Snake River Plain through 9am. Sunny skies later for us and highs will peak in the 50's and closer to 60 for Pocatello and Salmon. Check out the video forecast. Light winds SW 5-10. Warming up into the week for the fall season kickoff on Wednesday afternoon.