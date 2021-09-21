Frost Advisory for Wednesday morning

Local Forecast

High pressure will keep us dry for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A quick moving cold front Wednesday night, will drive in gusty winds and a few isolated showers. Tonight, mostly clear with a lows into the upper 30's. Winds around 10 MPH.

Wednesday, Sunny with a highs into the mid 70's. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. For Wednesday evening, we'll see gusty winds and a few showers. Thursday, look for sunny skies, gusty winds and cooler temps into the upper 60's to lower 70's.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 may result in frost formation.

WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, and the Arco Desert.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Frost can kill or injure sensitive outdoor vegetation

if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.