Frost Advisory for Wednesday morning
High pressure will keep us dry for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A quick moving cold front Wednesday night, will drive in gusty winds and a few isolated showers. Tonight, mostly clear with a lows into the upper 30's. Winds around 10 MPH.
Wednesday, Sunny with a highs into the mid 70's. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. For Wednesday evening, we'll see gusty winds and a few showers. Thursday, look for sunny skies, gusty winds and cooler temps into the upper 60's to lower 70's.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 may result in frost formation.
- WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, and the Arco Desert.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Frost can kill or injure sensitive outdoor vegetation
if left unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
