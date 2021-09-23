First Full Day of Fall

Local Forecast

After highs in the upper 70's yesterday and 80 in Pocatello, a weak cold front brings sparse clouds and light isolated showers then makes way for sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be noticeably cooler. 70-73 for Idaho Falls and Pocatello. High 60's for mountains light winds, S 5-10mph. Milder overnight and settled in the mid 40's, with no frost.

Highs rebound for Friday and the weekend 75-80 degrees, continuing into Monday. Another system will blow through into Tuesday and we'll see limited shower chances, with some snow possible into the highlands into Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to low 70's for Tuesday and low 60's/upper 50's for Wednesday. Lows will slam back into the 30 degree range beginning Tuesday night.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather