Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 9:11 AM
Published 9:05 AM

First Full Day of Fall

After highs in the upper 70's yesterday and 80 in Pocatello, a weak cold front brings sparse clouds and light isolated showers then makes way for sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be noticeably cooler. 70-73 for Idaho Falls and Pocatello. High 60's for mountains light winds, S 5-10mph. Milder overnight and settled in the mid 40's, with no frost.

Highs rebound for Friday and the weekend 75-80 degrees, continuing into Monday. Another system will blow through into Tuesday and we'll see limited shower chances, with some snow possible into the highlands into Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to low 70's for Tuesday and low 60's/upper 50's for Wednesday. Lows will slam back into the 30 degree range beginning Tuesday night.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content