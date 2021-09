Local Forecast

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with a few isolated showers in northern Utah and Western Wyoming. Lows into the lower 40's NW winds 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs into the lower to mid 70's. Light Winds around 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 70's, winds 10-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's

MONDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.