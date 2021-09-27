Cold front on the way for Tuesday
A quick moving cold front will drive in winds and scattered showers for Tuesday. This system clears by Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Areas of smoke and haze with lows into the upper 40's. SW winds around 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: A chance of showers with highs into the upper 50's. Gusty winds with speeds in 15-25 MPH, with gusts 30-40 MPH. A freeze watch has been issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: Highs into the lower 50's with lighter winds.
FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:
- WHAT…Freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees. Some pockets
of mid 20s are possible, especially for the Arco Desert.
- WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the
Eastern Magic Valley.
- WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
