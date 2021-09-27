Cold front on the way for Tuesday

Local Forecast

A quick moving cold front will drive in winds and scattered showers for Tuesday. This system clears by Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Areas of smoke and haze with lows into the upper 40's. SW winds around 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers with highs into the upper 50's. Gusty winds with speeds in 15-25 MPH, with gusts 30-40 MPH. A freeze watch has been issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Highs into the lower 50's with lighter winds.

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:

WHAT…Freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees. Some pockets

of mid 20s are possible, especially for the Arco Desert.

of mid 20s are possible, especially for the Arco Desert. WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the

Eastern Magic Valley.

Eastern Magic Valley. WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.